Amaravati to build and export quantum computers in two years: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh’s capital city Amaravati is set to lead India’s technology ambitions, as the upcoming quantum valley will not only manufacture India’s first quantum computers but also begin exporting them within two years, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

The state’s ambitious quantum valley project — developed by IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) — is likely to be launched by January 2026, Naidu said while addressing the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2025 in Visakhapatnam. The Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), expected to drive innovations in the sector, is projected to attract investments of about $1 billion by 2029. The valley is modelled on global hubs in Boston, Munich and other leading cities.

“Now, we want to have an ecosystem for quantum computing. Companies like IBM and TCS are already in. We are creating a mechanism to produce quantum computers. I am assuring you, within two years India is going to produce quantum computers. We are going to export and meet domestic demand in the near future. That is where we are working,” Naidu said, outlining his roadmap. Quantum computing, considered the next generation of computing, is expected to revolutionise technology in terms of speed, capability and security. According to Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap, aligned with the Centre’s quantum mission, the state may see annual exports of about Rs 5,000 crore worth of quantum hardware from the valley by 2030. The facility is also expected to serve as a training hub for at least 5,000 people each year. It aims to transform sectors such as healthcare, insurance, finance, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Naidu added that the next decade would be crucial for India with the implementation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, quantum computing, e-files and e-cabinet, all of which will drive predictive decision-making for governments. “We are going through an inspiring time. We already have historic data in place, with real-time data collection using satellite, drones, CCTVs and all. AI will help governments in decision-making with 90 per cent accuracy. Only execution will be left,” said Naidu, who is credited with transforming Hyderabad into ‘Cyberabad’. The valley will come up on a 50-acre site in Amaravati with capacity to accommodate around 90,000 professionals. The state has also floated a new entity, the Amaravati Quantum Computing Company (AQCC), for the initiative. According to available information, QChipIN, India’s largest open quantum testbed, will soon be operational, integrating quantum computers, quantum key distribution (QKD) fibre links and deployable sensor platforms to support pilot projects across sectors.