Over 70% voter turnout marked in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council polls

Around 70.96 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 4.30 pm on Monday in the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will decide the fate of 316 candidates, officials said.

The final turnout figure is awaited as people who entered polling booths before the 4 pm deadline were allowed to cast their votes, they said.

There were no reports of any untoward incident from any of the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

BTC chief Pramod Boro exercised his franchise at Goibari in Tamulpur district, while BPF president Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon Higher Secondary school in Kokrajhar.

Polls are being held amid tight security, though no violence took place in the run-up to the elections. The total number of voters in the five districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur is 26,58,153, comprising 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females and 17 people of other genders. There are a total of 3,359 polling stations, officials said. The BJP is contesting the council polls independently for the first time, while candidates from the ruling United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), led by present BTC chief Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, are also in the fray.