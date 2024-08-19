Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Andhra govt must review PLI scheme implementation: BJP leader Dinakar

Dinakar claimed that just one or two entities from the southern state had availed PLI scheme under previous YSRCP government

He alleged that nothing worthwhile was achieved utilising this scheme under the YSRCP regime. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to review the implementation of Centre's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the state.

Dinakar claimed that just one or two entities from the southern state had availed PLI scheme under previous YSRCP government to manufacture high-capacity solar photo-voltaic modules for promoting green energy.

He further said the central government introduced the PLI scheme to promote 'Make in India' under Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) programme.

At this point, we request the present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to review the PLI scheme, Dinakar told PTI.

According to the saffron party leader, PLI scheme's progress should be assessed with respect to the companies which availed it under the parameters such as results obtained and other quantifiable insights.

He alleged that nothing worthwhile was achieved utilising this scheme under the YSRCP regime.

Further, Dinakar noted that the time is appropriate for the Andhra Pradesh government to attract investments in the renewable energy sector.


Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh governmentBJPPLI scheme

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

