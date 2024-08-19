CM Mamata-led govt has failed women of Bengal, says Guv Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday tore into the Mamata Banerjee government in the state saying that the Government had failed the women of the state. "Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in society...Women now are scared of 'Gundas' this has been created by the government that is insensitive to this issue," the Government Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In Bengal, the government has ensured that woman has no protection, that is what is reflected after the gruesome tragedy that took place in RG Kar. This should not be repeated," the Governor added. Governor Bose is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking on the statement of the deceased doctor's parents the Governor said, "I respect the sentiments of the mother. The law will take its course."

The Governor also extended his wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan saying that sisters are the most beautiful creation of God.

"Sisters are the most beautiful creations of God. Sisters are felt in the blood and felt around the heart. Today is a beautiful celebration brother and sister bonding together for Rakhi Bandhan. This is something that goes in the roots of the Indian culture, where brother is a symbol of protection and sister is a symbol of affection...The whole world should take inspiration from this," he said

Earlier, Following a letter shared by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to take immediate and decisive action in the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-death case, Bengal Governor Bose on Sunday stated that he "has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to gather their opinions on the issue."

In a post on X, the office of the Governor said, "HG's swift action on the letter from Shri Harbhajan Singh expressing his anguish over the tragic incident at R.G. Kar Medical College. HG has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to take stock of their opinions in this regard."

The governor's office stated that he would be speaking to Harbhajan Singh on the actions taken and expressed his "solidarity with the civil society across India, who have voiced their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government."

On August 15, the Governor visited the RG Kar college which had been vandalised by a mob the night before. Speaking to ANI the Governor said, "I went to the spot and all doctors, students and protestors were shocked by the dastardly attack on the midnight of 14th August, police were there to guard them but they did nothing, equipment was also destroyed. It was a more humiliating and depressing incident. Nursing students there told me with tears in their eyes that those goons threatened them to rape in public. Who was there to question? That was anarchy, which may be limited to a certain area, but such anarchy could have killed various. People are taking laws into their own hands, this is not acceptable in a civilized society. This is happening in Bengal."

He further said, "I have asked for the responsible report on the incident from the government under Article 167 of the Constitution and waiting for that. I'll take a look and give my views on it."

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the BNSS around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.