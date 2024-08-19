Lateral entry is attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over the lateral entry of individuals into top government positions saying that it is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. BJP's distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned it and called it against the reservation policy of the country. "This government is so against the reservation. What the UPA government recommended was not exactly this that you hire so many people through lateral entry. I want to strongly condemn it. This is against the administrative system of the country. This is also against the reservation policy of the country," said Pramod Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the centre and called this move a "big conspiracy" against the country.

The SP chief alleged that the lateral entry was a plan to snatch away the reservation and rights from PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak).

"The time has come to launch a nationwide movement against the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to place its ideological allies in high government positions through the back door in UPSC. This method will close the doors for today's officers as well as for the youth to reach higher positions in the present and future. Common people will be limited to the positions of clerks and peons. In fact, the whole plan is to snatch away reservations and rights from PDA," the SP chief posted on X.

The UPSC recently announced a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry. This decision has ignited criticism from opposition parties, who claim it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed concerns over the lateral entry of individuals into top government positions on Sunday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appointing public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rather than following the traditional Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) route.

Congress leader in a post on 'X' said, "Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' instead of Union Public Service Commission."

"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," Rahul Gandhi said on X.