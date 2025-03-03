Atishi extends support to people affected by Motia Khan cylinder blast

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi expressed condolences to people affected by the cylinder blast in Delhi's Motia Khan on Sunday, in which one person died and two firefighters were injured.

The former Delhi Chief Minister replied to party MLA Imran Hussain's post on X, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party MLAs stand with the people in every difficult time."

Her colleague in the assembly, the Ballimaran constituency AAP leader Imran Hussain, had come to Delhi's Motia Khan area, talking with the constituents there and discussing the cylinder blast.

The AAP leader condoled the demise of the woman who died in the cylinder blast and requested that compensation be given to her family.

"On hearing the news of cylinder explosion in Motia Khan near Sadar police station, I reached the spot and assessed the situation. The news of the death of a woman in this incident is very sad. After reaching the spot, he ordered the officers to investigate and spoke to the SDM over the phone and asked him to compensate the deceased's family," Khan wrote in a post on X.

Earlier today, one person was killed and two firefighters were injured after a domestic gas cylinder exploded, which triggered a fire at a house in Delhi's Motia Khan. According to the police, the fire broke out around 3.01 pm at house number 10554 in Gai Wali Gali, Motia Khan.

Upon receiving the information, four fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but a charred body was found on the fourth floor of the building.

During the operation, Station Officer Ravinder Singh and Fire Officer Ved sustained injuries due to the LPG cylinder explosion inside the premises. They were immediately given medical attention.