Chequered history of liquor bans in India: MP joins the prohibition trend

Madhya Pradesh is the latest state to partially or fully ban alcohol sales in its territory. However, the history of prohibition and its implementation has been inconsistent, with the exception of Gujarat and, for the past nine years, Bihar.

In Haryana, the ban on alcohol sales lasted for 32 months from July 1996 before being lifted by the same coalition — the Bansi Lal-led Haryana Vikas Party-BJP — that had initially imposed it. In Andhra Pradesh, prohibition was enforced for just under 26 months from January 16, 1995, by Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, only to be revoked by his son-in-law, N Chandrababu Naidu. However, the ban on arrack, imposed by the K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy government in 1993, is still in force.