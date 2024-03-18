Biju Janata Dal largest recipient of non-metro electoral bond issuances

Among parties that have their base in places other than major cities, Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, with over Rs 944.5 crore.

Bonds worth more than Rs 1,100 crore have been issued in places apart from big cities.

Smaller towns and cities that have seen bond issuances and redemptions include Gangtok and Badami Bagh (near Srinagar), apart from Bhubaneswar.

“With reference to your letter No…76/Transparency/2017/PPEMS/Vol II dated November, 2023 on the subject cited above, we are herewith submitting the information in your prescribed format for your kind information and necessary action,” BJD Treasurer Subash Singh had written to the Election Commission.