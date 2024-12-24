Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP running 'double blunder' govt, not 'double engine' one: Akhilesh

He also said, BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, calling them a "double blunder" instead of a "double engine" government.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared a post on his official social media account on 'X' with a news item on the Vande Bharat train incident: "Rasta bhatak gayi Vande Bharat' - jana tha Goa, nikal gayi Kalyan" (Vande Bharat lost its way - ?was supposed to go to Goa but ended up in Kalyan).

Along with the image of the train's news, Yadav wrote, "The BJP is not a 'double engine' government, but a 'double blunder' government."  In the same post, he remarked, "BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track."  The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat express train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning due to a technical snag at Diva station in Thane district of Maharashtra, delaying its onward journey to Goa by 90 minutes, officials said.

Instead of proceeding towards Panvel station on the Diva-Panvel railway line used by Konkan-bound trains, the express train took the Kalyan route.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

