From Maharashtra to Andhra, 2024 was the year of political comebacks

The year 2024 was an eventful one for Indian politics, marked by surprising outcomes that reshaped the political scene. From Lok Sabha elections to state assembly polls, the year saw stories of political comebacks which caught the attention of both the public and political analysts.

While N Chandrababu Naidu's striking return to power in Andhra Pradesh made the headlines in June this year, Devendra Fadnavis reclaiming the CM post in Maharashtra was the political highlight towards the year end.

Here are the notable political comebacks that captured public attention in 2024:

Devendra Fadnavis

'Main samandar hun, laut kar wapas aaunga', said Devendra Fadnavis after his second stint as Maharashtra chief minister ended within 72 hours in 2019. In the next five years, a determined Fadnavis played the role of the Leader of Opposition and a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra, obediently following the party line without creating leadership issues in the Mahayuti coalition. And he was rewarded by the BJP with another stint as chief minister, thanks to a resounding mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

There were several reasons Fadnavis was preferred over Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who served as the chief minister in the last term. Following the BJP’s lacklustre performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where its seat count in Maharashtra declined sharply, Fadnavis turned his attention to revitalising the party. He spearheaded an ambitious campaign, holding 75 rallies across the state to reinvigorate party workers in preparation for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

This relentless effort bore fruit as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured an impressive 132 seats in the assembly, stamping its authority over the CM post within the alliance.

N Chandrababu Naidu

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has been a key figure in Andhra Pradesh politics for many years. However, things started going downhill for him after the TDP ended its alliance with the BJP in 2018 over issues such as special status, economic concerns, and farmers' problems.

As the TDP became a weakened opposition, Naidu had to watch YSRCP leader and then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy scrap his flagship Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati, opting instead for decentralising the state capital.

Later, in September 2023, Naidu was arrested in connection with a multi-crore scam linked to the Skill Development Corporation. His arrest, which led to a 53-day stay in Rajahmundry jail, sparked public sympathy and criticism of Reddy’s "authoritarian" approach. During this time, Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader, announced his support for the TDP and even met Naidu in jail. This alliance paved the way for the TDP, JSP, and BJP to join hands in January 2024. By March, a seat-sharing agreement was finalised, with TDP securing the largest share -- 17 Lok Sabha seats and 144 Assembly constituencies.

Naidu successfully led the alliance’s campaign against the Jagan government, winning 16 Lok Sabha seats and 135 Assembly seats. This strong performance, coupled with the BJP's inability to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha, made Naidu the kingmaker. Not only is he back as the chief minister of the state but his party members have also been given Union Cabinet portfolios.

Hemant Soren

The 49-year-old was sworn in as Jharkhand's chief minister for the fourth time, setting a record in the state's 24-year history, and proving his ability to navigate a challenging political environment.

However, his return to the top post was not without obstacles. During his second term as chief minister, Soren faced serious allegations of involvement in mining and land scams. In January 2024, he was imprisoned in a money laundering case, which led to his resignation for five months. After his arrest on 31 January, his sister-in-law, Sita Soren, joined the BJP in March. Ahead of the state elections, the BJP accused the JMM-Congress alliance of enabling “infiltration” in Jharkhand, a claim that seemed to resonate with some voters.

Despite these challenges, his time in jail strengthened his image as a determined leader. Meanwhile, his wife, Kalpana Soren, emerged as a strong political figure in her own right. Together, they steered the JMM to a remarkable comeback, increasing its seats in the 81-member Assembly from 30 in 2019 to 34. The Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML) also performed better than predicted, bringing the coalition’s total to 56 seats, while the BJP-led alliance secured only 24.

Rahul Gandhi

Five years ago, Rahul Gandhi’s political career was at its lowest ebb. The leader of the Congress party, and the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, had faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2019 elections. Adding to the humiliation, he lost his family’s stronghold constituency Amethi and stepped down as Congress president. The BJP ridiculed him as an uncommitted “prince” unfit for serious politics.

Fast forward to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress made significant gains under Gandhi’s leadership, increasing its seat count from 52 in 2019 to 99. This resurgence has solidified Gandhi’s position as the Leader of the Opposition, enabling him to take on a more assertive role in shaping debates and challenging the ruling government.

These elections, which brought the BJP below the majority threshold, have finally given Gandhi a tangible achievement after years of effort to rebuild his party and take on the BJP. His rhetoric and strategies have shaped the opposition’s campaign, firmly establishing him as its central figure — a stark contrast to his earlier image as an entitled dynast presiding over Congress’s decline.

Despite setbacks in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gandhi’s stature has grown considerably since the Lok Sabha results. Taking up the mantle of Leader of the Opposition has also silenced many of his critics, who had long accused him of shirking responsibility and questioned his seriousness as a political leader.

Chirag Paswan

The leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has quickly established himself as a significant political figure in Bihar. Under his leadership, the party secured victory in all five Lok Sabha constituencies it contested as part of the NDA. His appointment to the Narendra Modi cabinet has further strengthened his position as a prominent Dalit leader.

The Lok Sabha elections marked a turning point for Chirag, as his party became a pivotal force in the Centre’s coalition government. Stepping out of the shadow of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag has shown his capability to carry forward the family’s political legacy.

Chirag’s win in Hajipur, a constituency long associated with his late father, symbolised his emergence as a new-age Dalit leader in Bihar. This victory was especially significant given the prestige attached to the seat and the challenge of proving himself as the rightful political heir of Ram Vilas Paswan.

The road to success was not without challenges. In 2019, the Hajipur seat was won by Chirag’s uncle, Pashupati Paras, under the banner of the undivided LJP. Following the party's split, a fierce rivalry erupted between the uncle and nephew, both vying to uphold Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy and claim leadership of his political following.

Chirag faced further hurdles after breaking away from the BJP-led NDA in 2020 and contesting the Bihar Assembly elections independently. In 2021, the BJP aligned with Paras, leaving Chirag politically isolated. Despite this, Chirag managed to rally the Paswan vote and regain credibility as his father’s true political successor.