Home / Politics / BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operations: Cong's dig over Ajit Pawar

BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operations: Cong's dig over Ajit Pawar

Congress on Sunday said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit".

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit."

The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

Also Read

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

NCP joining Maha govt is start of Eknath Shinde losing his CM's post: Raut

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Party MLAs taking oath in Shinde govt have no official support: NCP

Not against UCC, but don't endorse BJP's way to implement it: Mayawati

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Topics :Maharashtraajit pawarCongressBJP

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story