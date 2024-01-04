Home / Politics / BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image

"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he alleged.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he alleged.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

Kejriwal live updates: Summons by ED are illegal, says Delhi CM

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Crude oil prices falling but no control on looting of Modi govt: Kharge

Y S Sharmila joins Congress, calls it largest secular party in India

BJP wants to finish AAP, arrest Kejriwal before LS polls: Jasmine Shah

NCP's Awhad sparks row, says 'Ram belongs to Bahujans, was non-vegetarian'

Roads leading to Delhi CM house blocked ahead of ED raid, police denies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi Party (AAP)BJPEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story