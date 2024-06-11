BJP was in bubble, Lok Sabha poll result reality check: RSS linked magazine

The Bharatiya Janata Party was in its own bubble and the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results have served as a ‘reality check’ for the saffron party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) magazine ‘Organiser’ said in its latest issue.

“Results of 2024 general elections have come as a reality check for overconfident BJP workers and many leaders. They did not realise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of 400 plus (seats) was a target for them and a dare to the Opposition,” Ratan Sharda, a life-long member of the RSS, noted in the article.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Since they were happy in their bubble, enjoying the glow reflected from Modi’s aura, they were not listening to the voices on the streets,” he added.

The article also pointed out that though the RSS is not a “field force” of the BJP, the party did not seek its help, reach out to its ‘swayamsevaks’ (volunteers) for the electoral process.

On Monday RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the situation in violence-hit Manipur and noted that there was a need to “get over election rhetoric.”

Bhagwant’s comment followed on the day when the new Narendra Modi government was handing out portfolios to various union ministers a day after the swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

The Modi’s BJP, which was aiming for 370 seats by itself, failed to replicate its 2019 election performance and could not secure a majority (272 seats). The humbling victory for the BJP necessitated its alliance with other National Democratic Alliance patterns to form the government in Modi’s third term.

Notably, ahead of the poll results, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda had said that the party has become self-reliant and evolved from the time when it needed the RSS.

“In the beginning, we would have been less capable, smaller and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and we are capable. The BJP runs itself). That’s the difference,” Nadda said.





(With inputs from PTI)