Budget 2026-27 likely to signal new cooperative sector's ambition

The policy also called for a 30 per cent increase in the number of cooperative societies from the current level of about 830,000. “The forthcoming Union Budget is expected to lay down a clear road map on how to achieve the above-mentioned policy objectives,” a senior official said.

Although there are no direct estimates of the cooperative sector’s share in the country’s total gross domestic product, sectoral data underlines its economic significance. Cooperatives accounted for about 14 per cent of total agricultural credit, 25 per cent of fertiliser production and 31 per cent of sugar production, as of 2016-17. In addition, the sector commanded around 85 per cent of liquid milk distribution and roughly 15 per cent of the country’s total storage capacity.