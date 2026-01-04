Ideology to identity: West Bengal's religious outreach turns political

“Ideology and issue-based politics has shifted or is being replaced by religion and identity-based politics. All political parties are trying to connect with the voters through religious issues,” he said.

Until recently, Bengal was the centre of ideological politics, Basu Ray Chaudhury said. “We had the Left on one side and the Congress on the other. But over the last 10-15 years, the state has increasingly emerged as the new centre of identity politics — whether it is the Rajbanshis in North Bengal, Nepalis in the hills or the Adivasis in Junglemahal. This awareness has been encouraged by the political leaders,” he added.