Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM Modi's rally stopped by police

A few buses in which women from Sandeshkhali were travelling to PM Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol", BJP leaders alleged.

PM Modi addressed the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, from Sandeshkhali to the rally venue, around 80 km away.

"The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol, while other vehicles were allowed. The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally on time," a BJP leader who was on one of the buses alleged.

Around 30 people got down from two of the buses that were stopped and started shouting slogans against the TMC government.

Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch had to be restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM was to travel by that road.

"The traffic movement on the entire stretch was restricted due to security reasons. The buses reached the area when the PM's convoy was about to arrive, and hence the movement was regulated for security reasons," a police officer said.

He said once the convoy passed, the buses were allowed to move.