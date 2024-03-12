CAA rules: Goa CM lauds PM Modi for accelerating way for implementation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for notifying rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accelerating the pathway for citizenship rights.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the CAA 2019, a move coming four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament and paving the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three countries.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Sawant hailed the Centre's move.

"It is a remarkable day in the history of Bharat, as the Citizenship Amendment Act rules are notified!" he said.

"I thank and congratulate Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for notification of CAA rules, accelerating pathway to get citizenship rights to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan," he added.