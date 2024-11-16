Centre must restore J-K's statehood to resolve issues: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday reiterated his call for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a crucial step to resolve the myriad of issues facing the region.

After paying obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib in Chand Nagar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary, Abdullah hoped for greater political representation of the Sikh community, asserting that one day, Sikhs will not only have roles in the government, but also in the Assembly to effectively raise and address their issues.

The veteran NC leader was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Cabinet minister Javaid Rana, "The Central government should restore statehood to J-K at the earliest as it will help resolve most of our problems," Abdullah said.

Urging the Sikh community to draw inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev, he said, "On this sacred day, demand with strength that our conditions improve and we become free from bureaucratic dominance." Criticising bureaucratic governance, Abdullah said, "In the past, officials did not listen to the people. Today, however, people look towards the ministers with hope, expecting them to address their concerns and take the right decisions." Reflecting on his previous tenure (as J-K chief minister), Abdullah said, "When I returned as the chief minister in 1996, my first priority was to ensure your representation because you deserved to have your voices heard.

"I entrusted a respected Sardar with the mandate to highlight your struggles and alleviate your difficulties. I contributed to the establishment of the Mahant Bachittar Singh College, personally fighting for it to ensure that your children receive quality education." The veteran politician also claimed that while he envisioned the establishment of a medical college, it has sadly not materialised yet.

"However, I have worked to create institutions where your children can thrive academically to progress in life," he said.

More From This Section

Emphasising the importance of technological advancements, Abdullah said, "Artificial Intelligence is rapidly spreading across the globe. Institutions must be built to provide education and training in this critical field so that we don't lag behind." Highlighting cultural preservation, Abdullah said, "During my tenure, I introduced Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for its richness and sweetness to be taught. Similarly, I insisted that Dogri must be taught where the language is spoken. Today, Dogri is fading away with outsiders coming here, taking our lands and controlling our industries." Taking a dig at the UT administration, Abdullah claimed that local contracts are being handed over to outsiders, as if the people of the region are unskilled or incapable.

"This state belongs to you. You are its rightful owners. So stand up and reclaim your rights. Only then will your issues be resolved," the NC chief said.

Underscoring the importance of linguistic preservation, Abdullah said, "Where Dogri is spoken, Dogri must be taught. Where Kashmiri is spoken, Kashmiri must be promoted. Where Punjabi is prevalent, it must flourish. Why should we let our languages disappear?" Sharing an anecdote on the "poor" state of development in Jammu city, Abdullah said, "On Diwali, I went to someone's house for dinner. When I left for that place, there was light everywhere but by 11 pm, the area was shrouded in darkness.

"Despite this, our mothers and sisters walk freely, without any fear. This is your honour and dignity, which you have preserved through the years. It reflects Guru Nanak Ji's teachings -- 'First, become human'. The day we achieve humanity, we will find god." Praising the Sikh community for its self-reliance, the NC chief said, "I have seen Hindus and Muslims begging, but I have never never a Sikh beggar. The Sikh community's greatness lies in its self-sufficiency. They buy land for a gurdwara and then build it themselves, seeking help not from the government, but from their own people to complete their mission with dignity.