Home / Politics / Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 trillion over mined coal: Hemant Soren

Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 trillion over mined coal: Hemant Soren

Soren alleged that the Centre has stopped providing funds for housing for the poor, and natural disasters such as drought

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Medininagar

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand on account of coal that is mined from the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting here, he alleged that when asked about this money, the Centre resorts to tactics for evading it.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Coal is extracted from Jharkhand and on account of it, Rs 1.36 lakh crore is outstanding with the Centre. When asked about the outstanding amount, it evades with one reason or the other. Those who have ruled the state for 20 years never asked for this amount or the rights of the state. This money belongs to the people of Jharkhand," he said.

Soren alleged that the Centre has stopped providing funds for housing for the poor, and natural disasters such as drought.

"Today, we are building this state on our own. One has to fight for one's rights. Sometimes long movements have to be made for this. For this, we have to unite. We will fight this battle of ours together and will retain our rights," he said.

Sharpening his attack on the opposition BJP, he said it is a group of rich people who work for the welfare of the rich.

"To ruin the common people, railway stations, ports and public undertakings are being sold to businessmen, which we cannot tolerate. We have been opposing it strongly," he said.

"There is no place for backward people, Dalits, tribals and minorities in the politics of the BJP, because it represents the ideology that supports capitalism, where there is cut-throat competition," he alleged.

The chief minister was in Palamu district as part of the 'government at doorstep' programme.

He said that rural development is necessary for the development of the state.

For the development of the rural roads in Palamu, around Rs 1,000 crore is being spent, he said.

Also Read

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

Coal India plans policy for financial assistance to future mountaineers

'Max global talk, min local walk': Cong targets PM on his speech at COP28

AAP launches 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign for citizen feedback

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

WB BJP MLAs face charge of disrespecting national anthem, complaint lodged

Rahul's aircraft denied landing permission at Naval airport: Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JharkhandCentreCoal minesHemant Soren

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story