Centre steps up on gas to increase 70+ enrollment in Ayushman Bharat

With over a month since the launch of the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide insurance cover for those aged 70 and above, the Centre is using enrolment drives and information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns, along with some help from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s machinery, to add beneficiaries under the scheme.

This comes as over 2.4 million separate Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana cards have been issued since the scheme’s launch, making up a modest 4 per cent of the Centre’s estimate of 60 million eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

In Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, several BJP functionaries have started enrolment camps. Messages inviting residents of various housing societies in Ghaziabad for medical camps and Ayushman enrolment via mobile phones have been circulating on WhatsApp.

One such invitation by a district BJP functionary in Ghaziabad asks residents to attend a free ‘Ayushman-cum-dental check-up camp’ with Aadhaar cards and mobile phones linked to the cards.

A similar sight could be seen in north Mumbai’s Mulund, where local BJP leaders are leading the charge. In a post on the social media app X, Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Mulund, shared that his team had registered over 1,000 senior citizens aged 70 or above in three days of the special camp.

“The registrations will continue in his office until January 15 to cover almost 35,000 eligible beneficiaries living in the assembly constituency,” posts on his X timeline stated.

While the party machinery’s involvement in reaching out to beneficiaries was also seen during this year’s general election campaign, the National Health Authority (NHA) is now working to create awareness among senior citizens for the expanded AB-PMJAY scheme.

Responding to queries regarding the scheme’s implementation, the NHA told Business Standard that it is working in collaboration with state health agencies (SHA) to ensure all senior citizens eligible for the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card are registered.

“Besides this, the Ayushman application or web portal, enabled with a self-verification feature, is helping the elderly register for the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card using mobile phones from the comfort of their homes,” the NHA added.

Experts highlight the need for outreach; hospitals seek government attention

Experts believe the initial slowness in pace can be attributed to the scheme being just one month old, with the rate expected to pick up after fresh allocations in the Union Budget in February next year.

A public health expert, who did not want to be named, highlighted the need for outreach initiatives, simplified processes, and localised efforts to bridge gaps in awareness and accessibility.

“Empowering communities with information and support will be critical to unlocking the full potential of this transformative initiative,” he added.

On the other hand, hospitals empanelled under PMJAY say the modest enrolment rate could also be due to the scheme being in its early stages of implementation. However, there have been concerns raised about the reimbursement process for empanelled hospitals under the expanded scheme.

Commenting on the issue, Giridhar Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), said delays in claims settlement have created operational challenges for healthcare providers, affecting the smooth functioning of services under the scheme.

“It may be too early for the industry to suggest steps to the government or NHA, as it has been only one month. However, we anticipate some advocacy in the form of consortiums or dialogues within the industry,” he added.

The hospital body would also urge the government and the NHA to streamline the claims process to ensure timely reimbursements, which will support hospitals in maintaining the quality of care.

While several states have not yet fully started implementing the scheme, empanelled hospitals in states like Uttar Pradesh have already begun seeing beneficiaries avail themselves of benefits.

In its response to Business Standard, the NHA said that so far, treatment worth Rs 41 crore has been provided under the newly expanded AB-PMJAY.

“Some of the packages availed by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card include cataract surgery, haemodialysis, and cardiology-related treatments,” it added.

Under the expanded PMJAY, everyone aged 70 or above is entitled to health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh annually, shared within the family.

While all eligible beneficiaries can now register for the scheme, elderly members of families already covered under PMJAY will have to register afresh to receive the Rs 5 lakh cover in addition to the Rs 5 lakh given to the family.

Data shows that while 1.76 million new beneficiaries have registered so far, over 655,000 are existing beneficiaries who have re-registered.

The latter category has seen over 2,095 applications rejected to date, according to NHA data.