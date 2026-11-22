The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was then part of the Opposition INDIA (Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance) bloc, backed a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, urging the Centre to freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543.

The government is expected to have more support than it did in April, with backing from members of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India, 20 of whom joined the fledgling party after rebelling against the Trinamool Congress, and six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the Shiv Sena. The four YSR Congress Party MPs, who supported the government in April, may not do so this time. Even with these potential gains, the government appears to remain short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment.