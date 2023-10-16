Home / Politics / Congress high-command has not asked us for even five paise: Karnataka CM

Congress high-command has not asked us for even five paise: Karnataka CM

BJP alleged that the cash including Rs 42 crore seized from a contractor and his son was linked to the Congress and that the Siddaramaiah government was using the State as an "ATM"

Press Trust of India Mysuru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dismissed as "politically motivated and baseless" the opposition BJP's allegation that the cash seized by the Income Tax Department in recent Income Tax raids here belonged to the Congress party.

"It's a political statement and baseless allegation. Are there Congress contractors and BJP contractors? I call them BJP contractors. Where is the evidence?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

BJP on Sunday alleged that the cash including Rs 42 crore seized from a contractor and his son was linked to the Congress and that the Siddaramaiah government was using the State as an "ATM".

To a query on BJP's allegation that the seized cash was meant to be pumped into the coming elections in five States, Siddaramaiah said, "We have no connection with it (money). Those states which are going to polls should fight on their own. When we fought the elections, did we go to other states asking for money? It is the people who bless. Our state has no connection with (elections in) other states."

When asked about C T Ravi's allegation that there is a target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore for the Congress in Karnataka for funding the party to fight the assembly polls, Siddaramaiah said he would not react to the allegation by the BJP leader who "only speaks lies".

"Can anyone ask Karnataka to collect Rs 1,000 crore? Till now our high command has not asked us for even five paise," he said.

On former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's demand for a probe into the I-T raids , Siddarmaiah said, "Why should we investigate? It's Income Tax which should probe it. I-T had raided and they should investigate. Why my government should do it? Where's the allegation against the (state) government?"

There cannot be any investigation based on a politically motivated statement, the chief minister said.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders en route Mizoram

Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

Govt making 'cheap attempt' of using Army for its publicity: Congress

Topics :KarnatakaSiddaramaiahCongressBJP

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story