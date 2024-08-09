Cong seeks withdrawal of Mandaviya's remark on Phogat's disqualification

The Congress Party has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding the withdrawal of the statement of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification issue. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave the adjournment motion notice regarding the statement of Mandaviya in which the sports minister said that "Rs 70.45575 lakhs has been spent on her as a deflection." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The recent disqualification of Vinesh Phogat due to a minor weight discrepancy has devastated not only her Olympic dreams but also every Indian. It is disheartening to see the Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, use the Rs. 70.45575 lakhs spent on her as a deflection. This amount is not an asset of the BJP; Phogat is a national asset," the Congress MP said in his letter.

Condemning Mandaviya's statement, Tagore urged the government to address the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

"We condemn the Minister's insensitive statement and urge the government to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Our athletes deserve genuine support, not mere financial figures. We call for the withdrawal of ministers' statements and a more respectful approach to our sportspeople's challenges," he said.

This comes after Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that Phogat was provided with all possible financial assistance by the Indian government.

More From This Section

"As far as her preparations and support are concerned, the Indian government gave her all possible assistance according to her needs. She was provided with Hungary's famous coach Woller Akos and physio Ashwini Patil who were always present with her. For the Olympics, personal assistance, including various sparring partners and strength and conditioning specialists was also provided, including her coach Woller Akos, Wayne Patrick Lombard, a strength and conditioning specialist, Ashwini Jeewan Patil, her physiotherapist, Mayank Singh Garia, a strength and conditioning specialist, Shubham and Arvind, her sparring partners. A total of Rs 70,45,775 was provided to Phogat for the Olympics," the Sports Minister said.

Meanwhile, Harish Salve, senior Advocate, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.