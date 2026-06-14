'Cooperative AI' on the table as Modi, Macron aim to deepen ties

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister after the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993, and the creation of Slovakia as an independent country. Over the past decade, Slovakia has become an important partner for Indian manufacturing. Modi’s visit to Slovakia comes barely weeks after he visited the Nordic countries and Italy, and it reflects New Delhi’s strategic decision to reach out not only to Brussels, Berlin and Paris, but to other smaller European countries. Slovakia helped in the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine in 2022, with 1,113 of them exiting through Slovakia.