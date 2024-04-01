Home / Politics / Day after attacking Cong, PM Modi targets DMK on Katchatheevu island issue

Day after attacking Cong, PM Modi targets DMK on Katchatheevu island issue

Modi said, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK's double standards totally"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue, alleging the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did nothing to safeguard the state's interests.

New details emerging on the issue of India handing over the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lank have unmasked the DMK's double standards totally, he said on X, citing a news report which claimed that then chief minister M Karunanidhi had given his concurrence to the agreement despite his party the DMK's public posturing against the deal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The media report is based on an RTI reply received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai to his queries on the 1974 agreement between India and Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Modi said, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK's double standards totally."

"The Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don't care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular," he added.

The prime minister on Sunday targeted the Congress over the issue.

He said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been the Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political traction in the Dravidian territory during the Lok Sabha polls, more so as it involves neighbouring Sri Lanka whose treatment of its own Tamilian citizens and Tamil Nadu fishermen has long been a charged political issue in the state.

Also Read

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Congress' absence from Ram temple event put party leaders in spot: Chouhan

LS polls: In MP, Congress seeks donations on claims of frozen bank accounts

Lok Sabha polls: BJP will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

BJP's lists of Lok Sabha candidates: Of give and take, and long wait

Mechanisation and digitisation: Uttar Pradesh farmers eye rich harvest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressDMK presidentDMK MLAssri lankaModi govtTamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story