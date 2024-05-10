Home / Politics / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after SC grants interim bail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after SC grants interim bail

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Also Read

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi HC rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's bail, slaps Rs 75,000 fine

Kejriwal gets interim relief from SC: 5 bail conditions imposed on Delhi CM

Sexual abuse case: Third FIR filed against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Arvind Kejriwal bail: From TMC to Congress, how political parties reacted

Victory of democracy: Sunita on SC's interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal

'Means to deter an elector': EC pulls up Kharge over turnout data charge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSupreme CourtAAP

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story