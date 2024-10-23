'Delhi pollution due to BJP's bad politics': Atishi's 'don't hate' appeal





ALSO READ: Delhi AQI slips further: How 'cocktail of pollutants' reach your lungs Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the rising air and water pollution in the national capital, alleging that the saffron party-led governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are intentionally releasing poisonous water and ignoring the stubble burning crisis.

“The BJP hates the people of Delhi to such a level that they are using their governments as a weapon against Delhi,” Atishi alleged, urging the saffron to “hate the Aam Aadmi Party but not the public of Delhi.” Atishi acknowledged that there has been a rise in air pollution in Delhi and in the Yamuna river in the past few days. She blamed UP and Haryana for deliberately releasing industrial untreated waste in Yamuna. “We saw foams being formed at Kalindi Kunj barrage at the time of Diwali and Chhath. The water of Yamuna that is being sent to Wazirabad barrage, has increased ammonia…,” she said, adding that the ammonia levels are so high that it cannot be treated.

On the stubble burning crisis, she said, “It has increased in Haryana by 23 per cent, and in UP by 70 per cent between 2021 and 2023.”

Delhi AQI touch 367 on Wednesday evening

Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party will find a solution to the pollution crisis that has made Delhi unlivable. Air pollution levels in the national capital dipped further on Wednesday, touching 367 as of 4.00 pm. This is slightly higher than the 24-hour average of 327, which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality.

Such pollution levels are considered harmful for human beings and can impact their health in the long run. According to a Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) report, Delhites are on track to lose an average of 12 years of life expectancy due to the high pollution levels.

Many weather air quality monitoring stations remained in ‘red’ on Wednesday, with air quality levels hovering around the 350-400 mark. Pollution levels are categorised as 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

On the other hand, the BJP has been criticising the AAP government for failing to curb the pollution crisis despite being in power for the last 10 years.