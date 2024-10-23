Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi says Wayanad will have two MPs, urges support for Priyanka

Rahul Gandhi says Wayanad will have two MPs, urges support for Priyanka

Rahul, who represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024, further said that just like the people of the district protected and looked after him when he needed it the most, they should look

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie during a programme, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie during a programme, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wayanad is the only constituency in the country which will have two members in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he urged the people of the hill district to vote for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi as she makes her electoral debut.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Priyanka would be the official MP from Wayanad, while he would be the unofficial MP.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"One is the official member of the Parliament and the other is the unofficial member of the Parliament and both will work together to protect the people of Wayanad," he said, while addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta here after the massive roadshow held by his sister ahead of filing her nomination for the bypoll.

Rahul, who represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024, further said that just like the people of the district protected and looked after him when he needed it the most, they should look after his sister.

"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most.

"The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.

He further said that being the "unofficial MP" from Wayanad, he will come here and "interfere" in the problems people are facing.

More From This Section

Centre must take people into confidence on China border row: Congress

Priyanka Gandhi to debut with Wayanad LS bypoll nomination; hold roadshow

Flare-ups in HP reveal Cong not immune to communalism: Prashant Bhushan

Delhi polls: Several leaders hit the streets in AAP's padyatra campaign

Paddy not being procured at MSP in Punjab: SAD's Majithia slams AAP govt

Rahul further said that he can describe his sister in one or two sentences.

"When our father died she looked after my mother. My mother lost everything, my sister lost everything. But the person who looked after my mother was my sister. I am confident my sister is ready to sacrifice anything for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as her family," he said.

After the public address, Priyanka left for the collectorate where she filed her nomination papers in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: NCP releases first list for Maha Assembly polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

News updates: We will continue to cooperate to establish a just world order, says Putin

Can't imagine better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul

Actor apologises for remarks linking Rahul Gandhi to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

News Highlights: Centre to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiWayanad Constituency

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story