Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

As air quality in the national capital continues to worsen, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday (October 22) announced that the Delhi Metro will operate 40 extra train trips each day. This is in line with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II, which was implemented in Delhi on Monday.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai also announced several additional anti-pollution measures, including the deployment of more than 6,000 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff for road dust control, and 1,800 additional traffic personnel at major congestion points. Rai also stated his intention to reach out to neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, requesting them to avoid sending diesel buses into Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the rising pollution levels, Rai said, “With the changing weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This issue is not limited to Delhi alone; it is being observed across North India.”

“The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established a four-level system to manage pollution. At present, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is over 300, which has triggered the implementation of GRAP Stage II,” he said.

Anti-pollution measures enforced in Delhi



To mitigate pollution, 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be stationed at 97 congestion points across the city. In addition, inspections at construction and demolition sites will be intensified under the Grap-II guidelines.

From Wednesday (October 23) onwards, Delhi Metro will increase its daily trips by 40, while the frequency of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will also be enhanced to encourage greater use of public transport and aid in reducing pollution levels.

“Water spraying will be intensified, with 6,200 MCD workers deployed for this task. We have ordered increased water sprinkling in pollution hotspots, with the MCD set to begin from October 25,” Rai said.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday activated the second stage of the GRAP in Delhi due to worsening air quality, which includes restrictions on the use of coal, firewood and diesel generator sets.