Breathe at your own risk: How Delhi's air is taking a dangerous turn

The capital city of India, Delhi, has found itself grappling with a familiar foe once again — air pollution. As the city's air quality plummets, hospitals are witnessing a worrying 15 per cent surge in respiratory illnesses, sparking fresh concerns among both residents and health experts.

On Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had dropped to a "very poor" level, reaching 363. Several areas, including Anand Vihar, Nehru Place, and Kalkaji, were engulfed with smog, leaving a toxic cloud hanging over the city. Such levels, according to health experts, pose serious risks to everyone, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Doctors raise alarm over rising respiratory illnesses

“This time Delhi is witnessing respiratory illnesses earlier than used to be recorded in November. We are seeing the pollution rising earlier than November this year. Due to this, there is a 10-15 per cent rise in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases,” said Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

He emphasised the dangerous effects of air pollution on both children and the elderly, calling it a “slow poison”. Chawla highlighted the importance of personal precautions, such as wearing N95 masks, to mitigate the risks posed by the hazardous air.

City hospitals are also feeling the pressure, with many reporting a rise in patients presenting symptoms of respiratory distress. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has introduced special outpatient department (OPD) services to cater to the growing number of pollution-related cases.

“We are seeing patients with symptoms ranging from cough, sneezing, and sore throat to more severe conditions like burning skin and watering eyes,” said Dr Ajit Jindal from the hospital’s respiratory department.

Experts warn of loterm health impacts

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, head of critical care and pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, warned of the loterm consequences of Delhi's worsening air quality.

“The air pollution in Delhi is a serious health hazard, particularly in the winter when vehicle emissions, industrial pollutants, and stubble burning all contribute to high smog levels. A lower life expectancy, heart disease, and respiratory problems are among the major concerns associated with the city's sometimes “hazardous” air quality. Children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical issues are particularly vulnerable to loterm exposure,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In addition to physical health, the psychological impacts of pollution are becoming more apparent. According to Grover, loterm exposure to pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5 has been linked to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and even cognitive decline. “Prolonged exposure to this toxic air can exacerbate stress, mood disorders, and may even lead to neurodegenerative conditions,” he added.

Government steps up efforts, but is it enough?

Delhi’s “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign, aimed at reducing vehicle emissions at traffic signals, has been launched as part of the city's latest efforts to curb air pollution. However, despite these measures, many believe more needs to be done. The Department of Environment has identified 13 pollution hotspots, including Anand Vihar, Okhla, and Narela, where air quality levels have exceeded safe limits.

Plans to tackle the crisis include removing plastic and garbage dumps, repairing road patches, and using mechanical road sweepers. However, experts like Dr Pratibha Dogra from Marengo Asia Hospital in Gurugram believe these steps are insufficient. “While measures like wearing masks and air purifiers help, loterm solutions such as promoting public transportation, reducing emissions, and investing in renewable energy are essential if we are to tackle this crisis effectively,” she said.

India’s pollution affects neighbours too

The impact of Delhi’s air pollution is not confined to India alone. Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, pointed out that the high pollution levels in India also affect neighbouring countries. “If India becomes more advanced in tackling pollution, it will ensure cleaner air for Bhutan too,” he said on Monday, further stressing the regional implications of air pollution.

The real threat: Smog and its dangers

The smog that engulfs Delhi every winter poses a grave danger to human health. Breathing in the fine particulate matter present in smog can lead to short-term effects like irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, along with difficulty in breathing. However, the real threat lies in loterm exposure, which can cause chronic respiratory issues, heart disease, lung cancer, and even premature death.

To protect yourself during this hazardous period, experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible, especially during peak pollution hours. Using air purifiers, wearing N95 masks, and avoiding outdoor exercise are crucial steps in minimising exposure. Additionally, drinking plenty of water and using saline nasal sprays can also help clear the airways.

The fight for clean air continues

As Delhi gasps for breath, the fight against pollution remains ongoing. Initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions, curb stubble burning, and encourage public participation in environmental conservation are critical. However, the city still faces an uphill battle in its quest for cleaner air, with the health of millions at stake.

The question remains—are we doing enough, or will Delhi continue to choke under the weight of its own air?