Dhankhar meets Kharge, Pawar to ease parliament deadlock on Manipur issue

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Sharad Pawar in his chamber at Parliament in a bid to break the deadlock in the house over the Manipur issue.

While Dhankhar, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairman, has allowed a discussion on the issue of violence in Manipur allowing notices of some members under rule 176, the opposition has been firm in its demand that the discussion be held under rule 267 which entails suspension of all other business and the prime minister issues a statement.

The Chairman has been meeting members of the opposition bloc and is seeking their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the house.