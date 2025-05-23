ED to act on info, none will be spared in Parameshwara case: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday responded to media questions regarding the recent raids by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on the educational institution linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Joshi alleged that the information prompting the ED's action came from within the Congress party itself.

"A group of Congress members gave information to ED for action against Home Minister G Parameshwara. Accordingly, ED is doing its duty," said Union Minister Joshi.

Responding to a question from the media regarding the ED raid on Home Minister Parameshwara's educational institution, Union Minister Joshi said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also knows who the Congress members who gave information to ED for action against the Home Minister are. They are creating drama even though they know everything."

"G Parameshwara is a decent politician. We have respect for him. His government has no intention of bothering him. However, he said that the ED will do its job no matter who it is after getting information," he said.

"From the theft of gold (Ranya Rao's Gold smuggling case) to the current developments, it is clear that one group of Congress is responsible for all the developments. That group sends all the information to the ED, saying that action should be taken according to the law. CM Siddaramaiah knows this. If he doesn't know, let him find out through his intelligence," he said.

Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "It's a well-known fact that Siddaramaiah defeated Parameshwara."

He said, "People know who defeated Parameshwara in 2013. They can't forget history that easily."

Minister Joshi clarified that no one will be spared, be it me, Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah or our party members.

He said, "The ED did not raid Dr G Parameshwara because he is the Home Minister or a Congressman. If anyone commits a mistake according to the law, the ED will take action."

"It is wrong to mix politics with the ED if it raids. According to the law, action will be taken against those who commit a mistake. What have your party members done? If you reveal it, you will face trouble in the future," he retorted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to the state government's order to close the Janaushadhi Centre on the premises of the state's government hospitals, the minister said that the government is promising to provide free medicines in government hospitals.

"Will all medicines be available free of cost in all hospitals?" he questioned.

He added, "Doctors in the prestigious KIMS in North Karnataka prescribe medicines outside. Why are people buying medicines elsewhere if the state government provides free medicines? The Prime Minister is visiting the Janaushadhi Centre because the poor cannot buy expensive medicines."

He attacked the Karnataka government, saying that this government is throwing stones at medicines available at low prices. "I strongly oppose the state government's decision to close the Janaushadhi Centre. They are hating on the fact that the Janaushadhi Centre is in the name of the Prime Minister," he said.

Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that the Janaushadhi Kendra should be re-examined in the interest of the poor instead of "doing something like this.