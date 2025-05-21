Need Constitutional amendment to hold simultaneous polls: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday (May 21) said that a one-time Constitutional amendment is necessary to implement the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', saying that multiple elections throughout the year disrupt governance and incur massive public spending.

"There should be a serious discussion over 'One Nation, One Election' and we should end this by bringing about a Constitutional amendment," said Chouhan while speaking with students and intellectuals at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

'Frequent elections affect governance'

Chouhan added that repeated elections interfere with both political and administrative work. He said it becomes difficult to make long-term decisions when governments and officials are constantly preparing for polls.

"Senior IAS officers are sent as observers to any state where elections are held. From ministers to the prime minister, everyone is constantly in the election mode," he said.

Using Madhya Pradesh as an example, where he served as chief minister several times, Chouhan said meaningful government work stopped between September 2023 and June 2024 due to the Model Code of Conduct for state and national elections.

"No new schemes can be launched and even government officials slow down, citing election duties," he said.

'Rising election costs a concern'

Chouhan also highlighted how expensive elections have become over the years. "In 1952, the cost of the general elections was Rs 9,000 crore. In 2024, it has crossed Rs 1 trillion."

He pointed out that if state elections were to be included, the total cost could be between Rs 4 trillion and Rs 7 trillion. And that number is just administering costs and does not include spending by political parties and candidates.

'Simultaneous polls were once the norm'

Chouhan reminded the audience that in India's early years, general and state elections were held together — in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967. This changed due to political instability in several states. "If elections are aligned once, by advancing or delaying some state elections, we can return to that system," he said.

He also insisted the proposal was not politically motivated. "Our party is capable of contesting elections throughout the year but national interest comes first. This is not about benefiting any one party. It is about ensuring better governance and reducing the burden on the system."

Parliamentary panel reviewing bills

A joint committee of Parliament is currently examining two bills related to simultaneous elections — the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The constitutional bill proposes a legal framework to conduct Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. The second bill aims to synchronise the terms of the legislative assemblies in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir - the only Union Territories with their own legislative assemblies - to allow joint polls.