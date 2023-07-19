Home / Politics / Five-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Five-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, party leader Sushmita Dev said.

The delegation will reach Imphal around 11 am and will try its best to meet those affected by violence, especially women and children of all communities, she said.

Dev said TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was among the first to seek permission from the government to allow her to visit the state.

"Manipur is being destroyed and the prime minister is silent," she said.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeTMCManipurviolence

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

