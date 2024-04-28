Former minister H D Revanna booked in sexual harassment, stalking case

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son and former minister H D Revanna and his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is Hassan MP.

The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.

This comes after the Karnataka government today constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal following a letter by the Chairperson of Women's Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.

The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.