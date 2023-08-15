Home / Politics / Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief

Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, and said it is "worrying" for democracy.

Dotasra, who unfurled the tricolour at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters,

said the Congress is working to keep the country united, maintain brotherhood and strengthen it as per constitutional values.

The way people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, it is worrying for democracy of our country, he said.

Dotasra also charged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament through a "conspiracy", but our Constitution and judiciary is so strong and transparent that he got justice and the right to speak in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Congress is united against the "agenda of weakening democracy, intimidating people and spreading hatred".

Dotasra said the biggest threat to democracy has become how people's representatives are being "intimidated".

There has been a threat to their freedom of speech and action, he charged and added that's why it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the country.

Dotasra also honoured freedom fighter Shobharam at the state Congress headquarters.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Will address nation from Red Fort next year to list progress made: PM Modi

Pushing boundaries: As elections near, states on a district-formation spree

Corruption in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell': Cong

Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

Topics :Freedom of internetfreedom of expressionFreedom of pressIndian National Congress

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story