Home / Politics / Freedom of speech cannot be used as armour for abuse: Naqvi salms Rahul

Freedom of speech cannot be used as armour for abuse: Naqvi salms Rahul

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi said those notorious for nuisance should not misuse their freedom of speech as an armour for abuse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi said those notorious for nuisance should not misuse their freedom of speech as an armour for abuse.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A day after the Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at him on Saturday, saying freedom of speech cannot be used as an "armour for abuse".

Gandhi on Friday got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

The stay which will also enable Gandhi, 53, to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was given on the grounds the the trial court in Surat in Gujarat failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi said those notorious for nuisance should not misuse their freedom of speech as an armour for abuse.

Some people are celebrating even as their leader has made his freedom of voice a "license for freestyle noise, the former Union minister said in a swipe at Gandhi.

The BJP on Friday had said Parliament "can do with some levity for now" but asserted that Gandhi continues to be on thin ice as several other criminal defamation cases are pending against him.

Also Read

Freedom does not mean license for free-style noise: Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi

Freedom of speech cannot be 'armour for abuse': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Cong unable to digest India's growing stature: Naqvi on Rahul's US remarks

Does Congress stand with UCC or 'communal conspiracy' against it: Naqvi

Right time to bring UCC, Oppn should refrain from communal politics: Naqvi

Himachal CM briefs Cong's Kharge about losses due to heavy rains last month

Cong presented Rahul with different looks but that film couldn't run: Tomar

BJP appoints firebrand leader Kapil Mishra Delhi unit vice-president

SUCI(C) questions INDIA's credibility, slams CPI(M) on alliance with TMC

Rahul's LS membership should be restored immediately: Cong after SC relief

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressMukhtar Abbas NaqviBJPFreedom of press

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story