Govt to launch 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' portal for citizens soon

The second regional event of the year-long celebration, the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign is being organised under the Designing Innovative solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA), a Central Sector Scheme implemented by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

The event is set to take place on July 16, 2024, at the Allahabad Medical Association Convention Centre in Prayagraj, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and India as a Republic.

The pro bono advocates panel of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, registered under the Nyaya Bandhu programme of the Department of Justice, will be recognised and felicitated for their significant contributions in encouraging a large number of advocates to enroll in pro bono services.

To enhance citizen participation, the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' portal will be launched at the event. This portal will serve as a repository of knowledge, providing citizens with easy access to information to create awareness about the Constitution and legal rights.

It will also feature glimpses of the activities carried out under the campaign.



Additionally, it will also consist of an event calendar and tools to make learning about constitutional rights interactive and participatory through a community-based collaborative approach.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Justice Arun Bhansali.

Approximately 800 participants, including advocates from the Allahabad Bar, government counsels, judicial officers, village-level entrepreneurs from Common Service Centers, the vice-chancellor, faculty and law students from Rajendra Prasad National Law Institute, Prayagraj, senior officials from the Central and State administrations, and citizens, will attend the event in person, besides several citizens and stakeholders of DoJ who will join digitally.

The 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign was inaugurated at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi by the Hon'ble Vice-President of India on January 24, 2024.

The campaign aims to popularise understanding of the Constitution and awareness about legal rights. Going forward, it was decided that this campaign needs to be organised at regional levels to increase participation and inclusivity.

Accordingly, the first regional event was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on March 9, 2024.