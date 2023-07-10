Home / Politics / Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening: Digvijaya Singh

Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening: Digvijaya Singh

Notably, comments of Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, came amid efforts by the Opposition to form a united bloc to take on BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh ( Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Against the backdrop of violence in Panchayat polls in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said the happenings under the watch of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are frightening and unpardonable.

What is happening in Panchayat Polls in Bengal is frightening. I have been an admirer of Mamata of her grit and determination but what is happening is unpardonable. We know you bravely faced a similar situation in the CPM rule but what is happening now is not good for our Democracy, Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Monday morning.

Notably, comments of Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, came amid efforts by the Opposition to form a united bloc to take on BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

On June 23, Opposition parties, including Congress and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, met in Patna. That meeting was attended by Banerjee, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi among others.

Polling was held on Saturday in West Bengal in more than 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence.

Fresh polling was underway on Monday at 696 booths in 19 districts of the state where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void.

The decision for repolling was announced after reviewing reports of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers, officials said.

Also Read

Agency-raj makes our task challenging: Mamata as CBI questions nephew

Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week: CM

BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal's bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi running 'mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

Free rice scheme: Cong says K'taka has given befitting reply to Modi govt

BJP creates ruckus, demands Tejashwi's resignation inside Bihar assembly

EAM Jaishankar files Rajya Sabha nomination from Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalWB Panchayat PollsviolenceDigvijaya Singh

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story