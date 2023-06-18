BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime at the Centre, saying there was a huge difference between "pre-2014 and post-2014 India".

"Bharat, before 2014, was counted as a country afflicted with corruption, it was a Bharat on paralysis. It was an indecisive Bharat, a scam-tainted Bharat. 2G..3G..4G.5G..", Nadda said while addressing a public meeting at Sivasagar in Assam.

"Every kind of scam that one can think of happened before 2014," the BJP chief said, in a dig at previous UPA regimes without taking names, adding, "We are seeing two contrasting pictures of India -- one before the last 9 years and the other after."

The BJP has been holding public rallies across the country to mark the completion of 9 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, Nadda said PM Modi, over the last 9 years, has endeavoured to take the country to "new heights of development".

"Since 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, there's been a decisive, strong and towering government at the Centre. This is a government that is taking the country to new heights," the BJP national president said.

"The PM has worked to make India a strong nation. He has infused a new energy and dynamism to the country, making it aspirational," Nadda added.

"Today, we can say that whether it be about good governance or Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor), the country has made big strides under the leadership of PM Modi," Nadda said.

He said today, India is seen with respect around the world due to its "stature and growing influence".

Underlining the country's development push, the BJP national chief said Rs 18 lakh crore was spent on infrastructure alone between 2014 and 2022.

"This year, Rs 10 lakh crore will be spent on infrastructure projects," he said.

As part of the month-long mega outreach initiative to mark 9 years of the NDA government under PM Modi, the BJP has been holding events and public meetings across the country.