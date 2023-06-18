Home / Politics / Huge difference between pre-2014 & post-2014 India: BJP Chief Nadda

Huge difference between pre-2014 & post-2014 India: BJP Chief Nadda

JP Nadda launched a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, saying there was a huge difference between "pre-2014 and post-2014 India"

ANI Politics
Huge difference between pre-2014 & post-2014 India: BJP Chief Nadda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime at the Centre, saying there was a huge difference between "pre-2014 and post-2014 India".

"Bharat, before 2014, was counted as a country afflicted with corruption, it was a Bharat on paralysis. It was an indecisive Bharat, a scam-tainted Bharat. 2G..3G..4G.5G..", Nadda said while addressing a public meeting at Sivasagar in Assam.

"Every kind of scam that one can think of happened before 2014," the BJP chief said, in a dig at previous UPA regimes without taking names, adding, "We are seeing two contrasting pictures of India -- one before the last 9 years and the other after."

The BJP has been holding public rallies across the country to mark the completion of 9 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, Nadda said PM Modi, over the last 9 years, has endeavoured to take the country to "new heights of development".

"Since 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, there's been a decisive, strong and towering government at the Centre. This is a government that is taking the country to new heights," the BJP national president said.

"The PM has worked to make India a strong nation. He has infused a new energy and dynamism to the country, making it aspirational," Nadda added.

"Today, we can say that whether it be about good governance or Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor), the country has made big strides under the leadership of PM Modi," Nadda said.

He said today, India is seen with respect around the world due to its "stature and growing influence".

Underlining the country's development push, the BJP national chief said Rs 18 lakh crore was spent on infrastructure alone between 2014 and 2022.

"This year, Rs 10 lakh crore will be spent on infrastructure projects," he said.

As part of the month-long mega outreach initiative to mark 9 years of the NDA government under PM Modi, the BJP has been holding events and public meetings across the country.

Also Read

BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term

J P Nadda's tenure as BJP president extends till June 2024 amid elections

BJP always stands for righteousness, says Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda

AAP blames BJP for Manipur violence, dubs PM Narendra Modi 'incompetent'

Karnataka CM to call industrial bodies for discussion on power tariff

India will be 'Vishwaguru' to world on monopolistic capitalism: Chidambaram

Modi govt asleep, should let all-party delegation to visit Manipur: Kharge

Ruling Congress, opposition BJP trade charges on rice politics in Karnataka

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPPolitics

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story