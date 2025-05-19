In UK, a new English language test may challenge Indian migrants

Last week, the UK’s Labour government published a white paper announcing several measures to curb inbound migration, including stricter rules to deny entry to those with poor proficiency in the English language. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “We will take back control of our borders,” adding, “Without the tough new rules, the UK risks becoming an island of strangers.”

According to available data, the UK has seen a record number of immigrants in recent years, with 906,000 immigrants entering the country in the fiscal year 2023 and 728,000 in 2024. The white paper noted that dependants are currently able to come to the UK without a requirement to speak English, limiting their ability to integrate and find work.

The white paper proposed changes to English language requirements for adult family dependants. In the 2021 Census, just under 70 per cent of migrants who were proficient in English were either employed or self-employed, compared to 50 per cent of those who could not speak English well or at all. It stated that 9 per cent of migrants who spoke English as their main language worked in lower-skilled roles in 2021, compared to 40 per cent of migrants who could not speak English well or at all. The white paper highlighted that while a level of English proficiency is currently required for many migrants, this applies only to the main applicant, and no such requirement is extended to dependants.

According to the 2021 England and Wales Census data, of the 915,855 citizens born in India, 49 per cent (444,500) said English was their main language, followed by 41 per cent (373,583) who said another language was their main language but that they spoke English very well or well. Around 11 per cent (97,772) said they could not speak English well or at all. Indians dominant among migrants - According to Migration Observatory analysis, Indian nationals were the largest nationality coming to the UK in the year ended June 2024, accounting for 20% of overall immigration, followed by Nigerian (10%) and Pakistani citizens (8%) This data is based on the UK Census 2021 and analysed by the Migration Observatory, based at the Centre on Migration, Policy and Society (COMPAS) at the University of Oxford. The analysis was published in 2024.

- In 2022, Ukrainians were also a common nationality following the introduction of humanitarian visa routes in response to the war in Ukraine. However, their share of overall arrivals declined from 2023, it said - According to the 2021/22 Census, 32% of all foreign born residents in the UK came from five countries: India (9%), Poland (8%), Pakistan (6%), Romania (5%), and Ireland (4%) *MENA: Middle East and North Africa; EU-14: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden; EU-8: Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.