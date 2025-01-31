Incumbent upon PM to expose foreign interference: Cong's Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ''videshi chingari' remark and stated that it's incumbent upon him to expose that foreign interference.

"It is surprising that the Prime Minister has said that there has been foreign interference in the last 10 years under his watch," Chidambaram told ANI.

"It's incumbent upon him to expose that foreign interference and use every organ of the state and all forums he has internationally to expose them and go after them legally," he added.

The remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this is the first Parliament session in which he has witnessed "no foreign interference" since 2014.

Addressing the media persons Moments before the commencement of the Budget Session 2025-26, PM Modi said, "You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. I had noticed this before every budget session. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks. This is the first session without any foreign meddling."

Being asked about the Union Budget, he said, "I have no expectations from this government since they have a track record of disappointing everybody and I don't intend to have expectations. They have let down the middle class time and again and they will do so again."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

Also Read

The president said that my government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.".

Murmu, after arriving at the parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, started her address, followed by the national anthem.

"Two months ago, we celebrated 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee," President Murmu said.

Following the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.