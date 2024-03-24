Home / Politics / INDIA bloc to hold maha rally on March 31 to safeguard democracy: Gopal Rai

INDIA bloc to hold maha rally on March 31 to safeguard democracy: Gopal Rai

"Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," Rai added

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy", AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress announced the rally.

"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, said.

"Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," Rai added.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress' Delhi unit chief, alleged that opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.

"The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre," he added.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

BJP criticises Kerala govt's move to approach SC against President Murmu

TMC won't last till 2026 if BJP gets even one more seat than them: Sukanta

AAP workers protest on ITO foot-over bridge, removed by Delhi Police

Bawankule accuses Sharad Pawar of spreading rumours, calls it unfortunate

Prakash Ambedkar calling off alliance with Sena (UBT) unfortunate: Raut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalGopal RaiOpposition partiesdemocracy

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story