Bawankule accuses Sharad Pawar of spreading rumours, calls it unfortunate

Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said it was unfortunate that senior leaders like Sharad Pawar were part of the group spreading rumours that the BJP intended to change the Constitution.

The country's Constitution is very strong and no one can change it, the BJP leader said, adding that people should not fall prey to the "false narratives" of leaders, including NCP (SP) head Pawar.

In a social media post, Bawankule said, "Rumours are being spread about BJP's intentions to change the Constitution because of the various guarantees offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is unfortunate to see senior leaders like Sharad Pawar joining the herd."



"No one can change the Constitution of the country. It is very strong. Sharad Pawar would definitely know the number of times the Congress party amended the Constitution," he said.

Contrary to such record, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government always respected and honoured the Constitution in the last 10 years, Bawankule said.

"PM Modi even changed the name of Parliament building to Samvidhan Sadan (Constitution House). The BJP has always worked for constitutional values and in the interest of the nation. People should not fall prey to false narratives of leaders, especially not of Sharad Pawar," he added.

Notably, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde, known for his hardline views, had said his party needs a two-third majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

Reacting to it, Sharad Pawar earlier this month said, "The remarks reflect upon what is there in the mind of the BJP leadership and it is worrisome for the country. If someone is saying this publicly, then such things cannot be neglected."



After a row sparked by Hegde's comments, the BJP had dubbed his remarks "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him.