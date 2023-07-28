India will soon become global player in semiconductor industry: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday expressed confidence that India will soon become a global player in the semiconductor sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patel was speaking at the 'Semicon India 2023', an exhibition-cum-conference organised at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre here by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations.



PM Modi inaugurated the event and also spoke on the occasion. Patel said the Indian industry is growing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of PM Modi.



"Due to his efforts in making India 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), we are achieving those targets which once seemed difficult or even impossible. Semiconductor is one of those sectors which India has been chasing for long," Patel said in his address. India has made significant progress in semiconductor manufacturing due to the efforts put in by PM Modi over the last few years, he said.

"I am confident that India will soon become a global player in the semiconductor sector under the visionary leadership of PM Modi," the CM said. Referring to an MoU signed by his government with the computer storage chip maker Micron for setting up a USD 2.75 billion semiconductor facility at Sanand near Ahmedabad, Patel said Gujarat will become the first state in India to have a large-scale semiconductor manufacturing facility.



In June, the Gujarat government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micron for setting up a semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district with an investment of USD 2.75 billion or Rs 22,540 crore. "Micron Technology, a world leader in semiconductor memory chips, has announced that it will set up a manufacturing facility in India.



This is a special occasion for us because that unit is coming up in Gujarat," said the CM. He expressed confidence that Gujarat will become the first state in India to have a large-scale semiconductor manufacturing facility. The PM has a vision to make India a global player in the semiconductor space, Patel added. To realise his vision, the Gujarat government has already announced a dedicated 'Semiconductor Policy', which aims to make Gujarat a semiconductor hub, the CM said.

"Under this policy, we are offering a host of benefits and incentives to the prospective investors and thereby making Gujarat an ideal destination for semiconductor manufacturing.



Dholera SIR offers state-of-the-art facilities and it can become the best strategic location for the semiconductor industry," the CM said as he invited global players to invest in Gujarat. On the occasion, the CM also extended an invitation to the industry leaders to be a part of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held next year.