Home / Politics / Infiltration continuing unabated in Bengal under TMC rule: Amit Shah

Infiltration continuing unabated in Bengal under TMC rule: Amit Shah

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue

BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road | (photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Malda (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that infiltration was continuing unabated in West Bengal under the TMC regime.

Shah, addressing a roadshow in the Malda South constituency, also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Under the Trinamool Congress rule, infiltration is continuing unabated. Mamata didi is opposing the CAA and not allowing refugees to get citizenship. If you want to stop infiltration and corruption, vote for the BJP, he said.

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.

Shah, standing atop a decorated vehicle along with state BJP leaders, was seen waving at the crowd.

BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The constituency will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

Calcutta HC voids 2016 West Bengal SSC recruitment, nullifies 24,000 jobs

TMC eyes pivotal role in 2024, BJP hopes to make comeback after dismal 2023

Congress will do X-ray of wealth, distribute it to 'select' people: PM Modi

BJP govt in Rajasthan rolling back Cong's pro-people schemes: Jairam Ramesh

Congress tried to give reservations to Muslims out of SC/ST quota: PM Modi

Naidu calls for strengthening anti-defection law, ending freebies in polls

Referred to Gandhi's old name due to his recent statements: Kerala CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsWest BengalAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story