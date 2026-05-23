'Invisible weapons' attacking social harmony in country: Akhilesh slams BJP

In an apparent attack at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some "invisible weapons" within the country were secretly carrying out a highly dangerous attack on society and its harmony.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that lawyers are saying that legality of properties linked to BJP leaders and their associates -- homes, shops, offices, and establishments -- should be checked.

"...an account should be demanded of the various kinds of donations and funds collected 'from all over the place' in the name of constructions, events, and disasters by the BJP and their associates, and an audit should be conducted," he said.