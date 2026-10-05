Kharge lists Congress' three 'non-negotiable demands' amid SIR row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his party has three "non-negotiable demands" - resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, annulment of SIR and conduct of elections on ballot paper instead of EVMs.

Kharge said across the country, Congress workers and INDIA bloc partners are on the streets over these three issues.

The Congress stands with civil society members and youth organisations that are struggling on these issues in various places across the country, Kharge said.

On the other hand, the BJP has "harassed" female journalists in Delhi, which is highly condemnable, Kharge said.

"The dictator is extremely panicked; get ready for another chapter in the distraction tactics," the Congress chief said.