SIR necessary, illegally included ineligible names must be removed: Yogi

Amid protests against SIR, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said identifying ineligible names illegally included in the voter list and removing them is essential for India's security and unity.

While noting that India has been a guardian of democratic values for centuries, Adityanath asserted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was an important effort to further strengthen the country's democratic heritage.

"Identifying ineligible names illegally included in the voter list and removing them as per rules is essential for India's security, unity and integrity," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister said verification of entries relating to deceased persons, those who had permanently shifted and duplicate entries was necessary.