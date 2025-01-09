Kishor didn't provoke crowd, FIR baseless: Jan Suraaj's Manoj Bharti

Amid allegations of "provocking" students, Jan Suraaj's working president Manoj Bharti said that Prashant Kishor helped the police rather than provoking the crowd against them. He said that the FIR against the Jan Suraaj founder was "baseless".

"The reality about the FIR against Prashant Kishor can be seen in the video clips from there. You will realise that Kishor helped the police rather than provoking the crowd. The police personnel present there also acknowledged this. They thanked Kishor for assisting them. The FIR is baseless," Bharti told reporters.

Speaking on his meeting with the Bihar Chief Secretary, Bharti said that they submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, pressing on the demands of the protesting students who have been demonstrating against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Bharti said that Prashant Kishor's health has been deteriorating as he remains on hunger strike and thus, the government must consider the demands of the students. He demanded that a five-member delegation must be allowed to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so that issues can be resolved.

"In our memorandum, we told the Chief Secretary about the demands of the aspirants for which Prashant Kishor has been on a hunger strike. The health of Prashant Kishor is deteriorating as he has been on a hunger strike for the last six days. Keeping this in mind, the demands of the students should be considered and a five-member delegation should be allowed to meet the Chief Minister," Bharti told reporters.

This comes as the Jan Suraaj founder is undergoing treatment in a hospital while remaining on a fast unto death.

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

Earlier, The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024. A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances.

Meanwhile, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday called for a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' on January 12 against the alleged BPSC Preliminary Exam leak and called for a united effort to support the affected students and aspirants in the state.